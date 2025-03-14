Malayali filmmaker scripts success in Tulu

After bagging the award for the Best Feature Film in the Tulu language category at the 68th National Film Awards in 2022, filmmaker Santhosh Mada’s debut work, Jeetige, on Wednesday marked yet another victory when it clinched the Karnataka State Award for Best Regional Language Film.

Though the work was released in 2022, the state award comes a few years late on account of a pandemic-spurred hiatus in award distributions. But Jeetige is no less deserving of the honour, however late the latter may be. Truth be said, it could not have come at a more opportune moment.

Indeed, Santhosh’s latest Tulu Film, Pidayi, came runner-up in the Kannada Film Award category at the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival held last week. It marked yet another milestone for Tulu cinema and for Santhosh, a Malayali filmmaker rooted in Karnataka’s cultural landscape.

“Jeetige holds a special place in my heart. It was after much struggle that we finally produced the film. So any recognition for the work is also a recognition of our hard work,” Santhosh tells .

Pidayi is the first-ever Tulu film to be selected in two competitive categories at the festival — Chitrabharati (Indian) and Karnataka Cinema.