Man hurt in barracuda attack during fishing expedition airlifted from Maldives, treated in Kochi

KOCHI: A Maldivian national, who suffered critical injuries in an attack by a barracuda fish during a fishing expedition in his home nation, was airlifted to Kochi and successfully treated by Amrita Hospital.

The 32-year-old was was collecting sea cucumbers from the ocean floor at night in the Maldives when he was attacked by the barracuda fish. Its powerful bite caused severe injuries to his spinal cord and vertebrae at the back of his neck.

Initially, he was rushed to a hospital in the Maldives, where doctors assessed the severity of his condition. In view of the critical nature of his injuries, he was immediately airlifted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi for advanced treatment.