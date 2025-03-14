Nishagandhi collective celebrates pongala in ‘signature’ style

As the city streets filled with women preparing their Pongala on Thursday, about 100 volunteers skimmed through the crowd, their walkie-talkies constantly cackling. They were guiding devotees, assisting those struggling in the heat, distributing water, administering first aid, and coordinating with ambulance services.

Their work did not end when the Pongala flames died down. Once the devotees returned home, these volunteers stayed back, cleaning the streets, doing their bit in restoring the city to normalcy.

These volunteers are members of an NGO named ‘Signature of Nishagandhi’. A camaraderie forged between volunteers at a relief collection point during the 2018 floods is what has blossomed into this social movement.

During the devastating Kerala floods, people from all walks of life had come together to help those in need. Relief camps and collection points were set up across the state, including a major volunteer-driven campaign at Nishagandhi auditorium.