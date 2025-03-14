Sangh parivar attack on Tushar is attack on secularism: Kerala CM Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the recent “Sangh parivar attack” on Tushar Gandhi, calling it an “attack on India’s secularism and democracy.”

“The state of mind of these people (attackers) is similar to that of those who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Such actions that violate the freedom of expression cannot be allowed,” the CM said in a statement, while warning of legal and democratic action against such tendencies.

Tushar, while speaking at an event held in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the 100th anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru’s meeting with Mahatma Gandhi, had called the RSS a cancer spreading through the country’s soul. On Wednesday, BJP-RSS workers allegedly gheraoed him at Neyyattinkara, triggering widespread outcry and drawing condemnation from the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF.

The CM said the attack on Tushar occurred at a time when the commemoration of the historic meet between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru was being held.

He said Tushar was sharing his concern on the cancer of communalism affecting the country’s soul. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said, “Fascists blocked Tushar Gandhi on the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s meeting with Sree Narayana Guru.

This amounts to insulting Gandhiji. The state government and police should take strict action.” “He (Tushar) termed the RSS as a cancer spreading through the soul of India. What’s wrong in it? The country is being ruled via fascism.

That it’s eating into the country’s soul is a political reality. Kerala’s consciousness will stand with Tushar Gandhi,” said Satheesan, who spoke to Tushar over phone on Thursday and offered him all support. Satheesan will share the dais with Tushar during a function organised at UC College in Kochi on Friday to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Aluva.