TB campaign screens over 53 lakh, identifies nearly 5k new patients

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 100-day tuberculosis prevention programme has identified close to 5,000 TB patients from screening 53 lakh people, according to Dr K J Reena, director of health services.

The campaign, which began on December 7, aims to identify those who are at high risk of tuberculosis and have symptoms of the disease from screening and testing as many people as possible.

The programme identified 68,180 people who are susceptible to the disease. On further screening, as many as 4,924 people were identified with tuberculosis. The campaign will conclude on March 17.

The state TB officer, Dr K K Rajaram, said that 80% of screening was conducted using molecular testing. He pointed out that the government has started providing food kits to patients as nutritional deficiency is one of the major deciding factors for treatment outcome. Besides, several companies, agencies, organisations and individuals have come forward to become members of Nikshay Mitra, which provides monthly nutrition kits to each patient. WHO consultant Dr Aparna Mohan pointed out that 35% of TB patients are diabetic.