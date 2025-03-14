UV radiation levels spike in Palakkad, Malappuram districts

PALAKKAD: With the state recording high ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels on Thursday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has cautioned people against direct exposure to the sun between 11am and 3pm.

A red alert has been issued for Palakkad and Malappuram districts where the UV index rose to 11. Kollam and Idukki districts recorded a level of 10, while Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam posted 9 on the index.

The index is recorded on a scale from 1 to 11+ that indicates the intensity of UV rays from the sun at a particular time and place. Experts say the ozone layer and cloud cover act as protective shields from UV radiation. Changes in the amount of ozone in the atmosphere and cloud cover determine the UV radiation reaching the earth’s surface. When the sky is clear the intensity of UV radiation will be high.

“During summer, when the sun moves to the northern hemisphere and comes directly over the region, which leads to the intensity of heat. The UV level will be high for a couple of weeks from March 20 due to variations in radiation intensity. Direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours can cause sunburn,” said S Abhilash, director of the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research at Cusat.

According to reports, the UV index in Palakkad district touched 11 at 12.26pm, a level that poses serious health risks to people working under direct sunlight. UV metres installed in Thrithala and Ponnani have been monitoring radiation levels in Palakkad and Malappuram districts. Prolonged exposure to intense UV rays can lead to sunburn, skin diseases, eye disorders, and other health complications, district health officials said.