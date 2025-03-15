Anganwadi workers to stage protest from March 17, demanding wage revision

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the path of ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers have announced an indefinite day-and-night protest in front of the Secretariat starting March 17. Led by the Indian National Anganwadi Employees Federation (INAEF), affiliated with INTUC, the protest will press for 10 key demands, including wage revision and improved service benefits. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan will inaugurate the protest.

The demands align with those of ASHA workers, focusing on the regularisation of employment, an increase in monthly wages to Rs 21,000, retirement benefits of Rs 5 lakh, and the clearance of pending honorarium dues without conditions. Other demands include ensuring the quality of food for children, increasing festive benefits to Rs 5,000, providing better smartphones for the Poshan Tracker app, extending ESI benefits, improving the welfare board’s functioning, and disbursing wages in a single installment.

Anganwadi workers have expressed frustration over the lack of improvement in their service benefits despite a sharp rise in workload over the past eight years. Currently, they earn Rs 12,500 per month, while helpers get Rs 8,750. The last honorarium revision was in 2016, and although the 2021 budget proposed a Rs 1,000 hike for workers and Rs 500 for helpers, INAEF claims the hike was never implemented.

“The government expects workers and helpers to manage Anganwadi operations from their own meagre wages. Many workers return home empty-handed,” said Mary John, a state representative of INAEF.