Cyber attack on Kerala HC judge: Cops to seek help from Centre to get evidence from FB

KOCHI: Kerala police have approached the Union government to request Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to the US authorities to obtain evidence from Facebook in connection with a probe into the cyber attack on Kerala High Court Judge Justice Devan Ramachandran.

Kochi Cyber Police are investigating the case following a complaint filed by High Court lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh.

Replying to queries of Jaisingh regarding the current status of the case, police stated that Facebook is yet to hand over details of the FB account holder who posted defamatory comments against the judge last year.

According to police, requests were made to Facebook thrice but the social media platform is yet to hand over details regarding the account including details of the account holder, his primary and secondary email IDs and mobile phone number linked to the account.

Hence, the police have approached the Union government to submit a request under the MLAT or issue a letter rogatory to get the required details from Facebook which is based in the US.

Following the direction issued by Justice Ramachandran to remove unauthorised flags and boards from public places, a derogatory post was made against the judge from the Facebook account of a person named Suresh Kumar. Police later froze the account.