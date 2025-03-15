In pics: Vibrant hues of Holi celebration in Kochi

It is called the ‘Festival of Colours’ for many reasons. First, as spring fades away, making way for heat and humidity, the vibrant hues remind people to keep life as colourful as nature itself.

There are also philosophical aspects to the celebration — chief among them, the victory of good over evil. On the eve of the festival, the ritual of Holika Dahan takes place, where a pyre is lit to commemorate the legend of Prahlad, a devout child who miraculously emerges unscathed from the fire into which he was led by his scheming aunt, Holika.

Holika, instead, perishes in the flames. Old-timers in north India recall that Holi was once solely about Holika Dahan, with colours introduced later.