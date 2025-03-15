In pics: Vibrant hues of Holi celebration in Kochi

It is called the ‘Festival of Colours’ for many reasons. First, as spring fades away, making way for heat and humidity, the vibrant hues remind people to keep life as colourful as nature itself.
There are also philosophical aspects to the celebration — chief among them, the victory of good over evil. On the eve of the festival, the ritual of Holika Dahan takes place, where a pyre is lit to commemorate the legend of Prahlad, a devout child who miraculously emerges unscathed from the fire into which he was led by his scheming aunt, Holika.
Holika, instead, perishes in the flames. Old-timers in north India recall that Holi was once solely about Holika Dahan, with colours introduced later.
The colourful twist to the festival is attributed to Lord Krishna, who, displeased with his dark complexion in contrast to the fair-skinned Gopis, sought advice from his mother, Yashoda. She suggested playing with colours to erase all distinctions. Thus, Holi serves as a reminder that the joy of colours transcends social barriers, fostering unity.
In Kerala, Holi was historically celebrated by Gujaratis and Marwaris who had settled there long ago, and in defence settlements. Today, with the rise of IT parks and increasing migration, Holi is rapidly becoming another occasion for festivity.
And Kochi, being a melting pot of cultures, always brims with celebratory spirit. These visuals testify.