Kerala shore says ahoy to olive ridley turtles

“Towards the south, there are intermittent nesting grounds in Kochi, Alappuzha, and Kollam, where conservation efforts are ongoing. But in Thiruvananthapuram, sightings have been rare. We spotted some last year. The last one before that was somewhere in 2014.”

This year, about 100 eggs hatched on Shankhumukham beach a few days ago. More eggs are being cared for by a group of local nature enthusiasts led by fisherman Ajith Shanghumugham, who coordinates WTI’s project to save sharks.

It was Ajith who chanced upon the turtle eggs last year. “We tried to save them. But it was too late. By then, the rains had begun. So all our efforts failed, with the sand turning damp and spoiling the eggs,” he says.

Ajith and his team had relocated the eggs from the beach to a safe spot, protecting them from dampness using plastic sheets and other methods. “We kept watch in turns, sometimes overnight,” he says.

“Often, what happens is that the eggs are stolen, eaten, or simply destroyed. That’s probably why we never even saw the ridleys in Thiruvananthapuram until now. Last year, we were helped by the team that takes care of the turtles on Alappuzha beach. Inspired by their work, we decided to take care of the eggs.”

It was a 45-to-60-day countdown — the time the eggs take to hatch. But as the days passed, they were disheartened to find the eggs getting spoiled one by one as rainwater seeped into the sand, making the nurseries damp. “In the end, we lost them all,” says Ajith.