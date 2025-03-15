KTU launches AI workforce scheme to transform palliative care

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a pioneering initiative to merge artificial intelligence (AI) and social healthcare, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), in collaboration with the National Health Mission, has launched the Global Developer Corps (GDC) AI Workforce scheme.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu inaugurated the initiative in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The program aims to empower students with AI expertise while addressing critical healthcare challenges through the Kerala Palliative Care Grid, an innovative digital framework supporting home-based care for bedridden patients.

The GDC AI Workforce Scheme (2024-2029) is designed to provide students with industry skill in AI for social development. Successful candidates will be eligible to work as interns on the Kerala Care project of the state government, with stipends of up to Rs 27,000 per month. The first 40 students who complete the programme will receive six-month paid internships.

The Palliative Care Grid will transform home-based healthcare, ensuring timely, transparent, and compassionate care, Bindu said. The Kerala Palliative Care Grid, powered by AI, is set to revolutionise home-based care by streamlining coordination, enhancing resource allocation, and ensuring effective patient management. The initiative cements Kerala’s position as a leader in AI-driven social transformation and digital healthcare innovation.