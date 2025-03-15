Sabarimala temple opened for five-day Meenam pooja

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala temple was opened on Friday for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Meenam.

Melsanthi Arunkumar Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Brahmadathan.

The devaswom authorities introduced, on a trial basis, a new pathway for darshan for devotees.

The new system involves the queue for darshan in the ‘balikkappura’ after climbing the Holy Steps and golden flag mast instead of the queue at the flyover at Sannidhanam. At the sreekovil, no ritual was performed in the evening as part of the ongoing practice of the temple.

Special rituals, including kalabhabhishekam on all five days and sahasrakalasam on the fifth day of the monthly pooja on March 19, will be performed during the Meenam pooja. Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, pushpabhishekam and padi pooja will be the other rituals to be conducted.

The temple will be closed after athazha pooja and harivarasanam at 10 pm on March 19.