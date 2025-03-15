V J James: 'It is time, and not award, that decides whether a book stays relevant’

V J James hadn’t planned on becoming a writer. Well, not in the traditional sense. He loved writing and indulged in a few experiments during his time at Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam.

But more than that, James loved reading and devoured the works of Malayalam greats such as Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, P Kesavadev, S K Pottekkat, O V Vijayan and others. But it never occurred to him that he could be a writer. Not until a chance visit to an isolated isle near Kochi for the wedding of a friend’s sister.

James tells TNIE that the geography, traditions and people of the island captivated him, ultimately inspiring his first book, Purappadinte Pustakam.

However, writing a book and seeing it published are entirely different things, he learned soon enough. By the time the work finally made it to bookshelves, James was an engineer with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Though two distinct fields, he found that they complemented each other.

Indeed, the discipline and problem-solving skills James developed as an engineer helped him in structuring his stories. Soon, several more works followed, each, while exploring wildly different ideas, weaved together by the writer’s pondering of life’s deep questions.

In a free-wheeling chat with TNIE, the award-winning writer talks about his journey, the creative process, the themes that fascinate him, and more…

Excerpts: