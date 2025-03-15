V J James: 'It is time, and not award, that decides whether a book stays relevant’

V J James hadn’t planned on becoming a writer. Well, not in the traditional sense. He loved writing and indulged in a few experiments during his time at Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam.
But more than that, James loved reading and devoured the works of Malayalam greats such as Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, P Kesavadev, S K Pottekkat, O V Vijayan and others. But it never occurred to him that he could be a writer. Not until a chance visit to an isolated isle near Kochi for the wedding of a friend’s sister.
James tells TNIE that the geography, traditions and people of the island captivated him, ultimately inspiring his first book, Purappadinte Pustakam.
However, writing a book and seeing it published are entirely different things, he learned soon enough. By the time the work finally made it to bookshelves, James was an engineer with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Though two distinct fields, he found that they complemented each other.
Indeed, the discipline and problem-solving skills James developed as an engineer helped him in structuring his stories. Soon, several more works followed, each, while exploring wildly different ideas, weaved together by the writer’s pondering of life’s deep questions.
In a free-wheeling chat with TNIE, the award-winning writer talks about his journey, the creative process, the themes that fascinate him, and more…
Excerpts:
Most of your novels revolve around middle-class struggles, faith, and existential questions. Why do these themes resonate with you?
Middle-class life is where human contradictions are most visible — between aspirations and responsibilities, between faith and reason. I believe that literature should reflect these struggles, not as mere commentary but as an exploration. My works are about human fragility in the face of time and death, about lost dreams and inevitable realities. Every reader can find a piece of themselves in it.
Your entry into the world of the writer was by way of a writing competition. Do you still seek out competitions or awards?
Purappadinte Pustakam was the result of a twelve-year-long endeavour, where the flame was guarded fiercely from dying off! Though I tried hard to get it published, because of my newbie status as a writer and lack of any support, all efforts were in vain.
Today, that work is translated into English (The Book of Exodus) and reaches readers far and wide. Writing can never be subservient to power, money, or awards. Awards can help a book gain attention. But it is time, and not award, which decides whether a book stays relevant or not.
What is your writing process like?
My process remains unconventional. I don’t follow strict schedules or deadlines. Writing comes to me when the moment calls for it. Some ideas take over a decade to mature.
For example, Anti-Clock. It nestled in my mind for 12 years before taking shape. Unlike my engineering work, which demands precision and planning, my writing thrives on uncertainty and discovery.
I’m working on a few projects at the moment. Since writing is not a pre-decided activity, I tend to be flexible about how and when it happens. So, I can’t say when these will be finished. Sometimes, ideas come when you least expect them.
What’s your advice to aspiring writers?
I think the new generation of writers is very capable and possesses strong viewpoints. I don’t think they need any specific advice. Since every writer has a different style, one cannot insist that a particular method be adopted.
In today’s age, it bodes well that one’s writing be proficient enough — in both flair and the encompassing idea — to compete with those that vie for our relatively short attention spans. Also, it’s not enough to grasp the readers of today. For that, writing must transcend the ‘everyday ordinary’. Writers should aspire to that.
What are you reading these days? And what do you have to say about the growing grievance that children today are not reading as much as they should?
There are many books that I missed out on due to my hectic schedule — if it was my work earlier, it’s now literary festivals and talk programmes. Nowadays, I am trying to catch up with books, especially in Malayalam which have been garnering attention.
The grievance that reading is dwindling has existed always. But books continue to be purchased abundantly. Many readers are into digital devices.
Compared to previous decades, the heavy academic syllabus and competition have reduced the time for reading amongst youngsters. Yet, based on feedback from different sources, including social media, I would conclude that readers abound in the new generation too.