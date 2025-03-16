INTERVIEW|Opposition without media support is a zero, says Minister M B Rajesh

Soft but firm, M B Rajesh is a rising star in CPM and Kerala politics. Minister for local self-governments, rural development and excise in the LDF government, Rajesh has had a remarkable journey in politics, starting from his schooldays as an SFI member.
A two-time Lok Sabha member and former speaker of the assembly, Rajesh is a member of the state committee of CPM. In a conversation with TNIE, he shares his thoughts on pressing issues affecting Kerala and politics.
Excerpts
Kerala is now engaged in a huge battle against garbage. What’s the status of the goal of garbage-free Nava Kerala?
Kerala has made significant progress in its battle against garbage. The government’s intensive drive against garbage, launched after the Brahmapuram fire, has shown remarkable results. The chief minister announced an aggressive campaign to make the state garbage-free and convert the Brahmapuram garbage dumping site into a garden. Although some people were sceptical, Brahmapuram has witnessed a substantial change, with 24 acres recovered through biomining and nearly 80% of the 8-lakh-tonne garbage heap removed.
A compressed biogas (CBG) plant is set to begin operations in April, converting 150 tonnes of organic waste into biogas. Another biogas plant, of 200-tonne capacity, will be ready by December in Palakkad. Plans have been approved for biogas plants in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. We also have plans for CBG plants in Kollam and Thrissur.
What’s the update on non-biodegradable waste management?
We’ve made substantial progress in collecting non-bio waste from households. Despite initial resistance, we’ve increased door-to-door collection to around 89% of households. We’re working towards 100% coverage.
The dumping of waste from Kerala in Tamil Nadu had become an issue...
Unfortunately, a few private agencies resorted to illegal dumping to make easy profits. We’ve taken action, blacklisted those agencies, and ensured that such incidents aren’t repeated.
Is Kerala’s waste management strategy focused on centralised treatment?
No, our strategy is decentralisation, emphasising on treatment of waste at its source. But we face unique challenges because of Kerala’s rapid urbanisation. While we remain committed to source-based waste treatment, we’re also commissioning CBG plants to supplement this approach.
Shouldn’t we also focus on reducing waste generation, given how the per capita waste generation has increased?
Reducing waste generation is essential. The basic concept of waste management is the four ‘R’s: reduce, refuse, recycle, and reuse. We’re working on a new policy to reduce alternative product costs and increase taxes on plastic products. We’re also formulating an extended producer responsibility (EPR) policy.
What about treatment of sewage, a significant issue in Ernakulam?
We will be establishing 12 sewage treatment plants across the state within a year. These plants are under construction. And local bodies have taken up 40 projects. We’re also using mobile units for septage treatment. They were used at Sabarimala during the pilgrimage season. The main challenge in establishing sewage plants is local resistance. This is a strange situation. Actually, people should launch agitations demanding sewage treatment plants in their locality!
What’s the status of LIFE Mission? There is a controversy regarding branding...
LIFE Mission has made considerable progress, with 4,32,159 houses completed, 5,44,109 approved, and 1,11,950 under construction. This year’s budget allocated Rs 1,360 crore, the highest in history, aiming to reach 6.5 lakh houses by the time this government’s term ends. The state government has spent Rs 18,288.28 crore on LIFE Mission, with only Rs 2,000 crore coming from the Centre. Kerala offers Rs 4 lakh each to build houses, whereas the Centre’s contribution is limited to Rs 72,000.
The Centre wants to brand these houses. We are against it as we feel it affects the dignity of the residents... a violation of Article 21 which guarantees right to life with dignity. Recently, when I met the Union urban development minister, we asked them to review the branding policy but it seems they cannot even understand the basics of human dignity. It is a conflict between two kinds of politics and we are not stepping back. Our efforts are focused on ensuring dignity and respect for residents, rather than just branding and publicity.
There’s been criticism that you focus too much on being the local self-government (LSG) minister, neglecting your role as an excise minister...
(Laughs) But the Opposition seems to think differently. I agree I’ve spent more time on LSG, but that’s because it requires more attention. Once an excise policy is set, it can be implemented by any minister. We’re moving forward with the policy created by the LDF government. The plans include setting up breweries and ethanol bottling plants.
What’s the status of the new distillery project in Palakkad?
The excise department has approved it but approvals from other departments are pending. This project will bring revenue and jobs. The Union government’s blending policy, requiring 20% ethanol in petrol by 2030, supports this project. Kerala imported 9.26 crore litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) and 30 crore litres of ethanol last year, worth Rs 3,000-4,000 crore. As far as liquor production is concerned, we’re currently only blending and bottling, not producing. It’s hypocritical to import spirit, blend, colour, and bottle, but not produce it ourselves.
Do you think there are vested interests behind the controversy over the Palakkad project?
I’d rather not reopen old wounds. But it’s clear the controversy has died down. I had invited Ramesh Chennithala for an open discussion but neither him nor the Leader of Opposition took it up. It’s possible their political ambitions prompted them to take a stand that backfired ultimately.
Won’t the distillery lead to water scarcity?
No. The Malampuzha dam provides sufficient water. A committee headed by Oommen Chandy had approved releasing 10 million litres per day (MLD) for Kinfra, while the distillery requires only five lakh litres. The project will also have a rainwater harvesting system.
But even CPI wasn’t convinced by your arguments...
The cabinet, which includes four CPI ministers, approved the distillery. LDF agreed unanimously, and CPI hasn’t officially opposed it.
Doesn’t this contradict LDF’s policy of abstinence?
We stand for abstinence, not a ban. Projects like the distillery will help export spirit and create jobs. The media has hyped the brewery aspect, but ENA and ethanol are the main components of the project.
Why don’t you provide quality liquor to people? Why don’t we promote fruit wineries?
We do provide quality liquor through Bevco, and we’re not supplying any hooch. We’ve also approved the production of wines from fruits. The agriculture university and a cooperative group have come forward to support this initiative.
What about increasing the production of the Jawan brand?
Technical approval has been given to Jawan’s distillery in Palakkad and steps have been taken to increase production at the Tiruvalla plant.
How about opening pubs like in other states?
The government will consider it when people start approaching these matters with an open mind. Due to stubbornness and false morality, we are failing to identify the real issue. We cannot neglect the reality of the spread of drug abuse, especially the use of synthetic drugs, and we need to consider this issue separately.
How can the Left front which had been propagating anti-liquor messages while in Opposition now talk about changes in public mindset towards liquor while in power?
Our stand is not about promoting liquor consumption. We never supported a liquor ban in the state. Instead, we encourage people to abstain from drinking and smoking, just like Mahatma Gandhi. Now, for party workers, we see the use of liquor as a disciplinary issue because they have to take up important party responsibilities.
Do CPM members never drink?
We expect our members to not drink, but we acknowledge that not everyone can follow party discipline. Disciplinary actions are taken when necessary.
One of the main challenges faced by Kerala these days is substance abuse, especially the rise in consumption of chemical drugs. What action plan has the government formed to tackle this?
Kerala’s struggle with substance abuse, particularly chemical drugs, is largely fuelled by an international drug trafficking network. These substances enter India mainly through ports like Mundra, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam.
The Union government should take the lead in curbing this flow. In 2024, drugs worth Rs 25,000 crore were seized in India, with Kerala accounting for less than Rs 100 crore. However, Kerala tops the list in terms of arrests and cases filed, indicating strong enforcement. The state’s agencies have identified that chemical drugs are primarily smuggled into Kerala from Bengaluru and Goa. To combat this, the government has set up CCTV cameras at excise check posts, provided personnel with drug detection kits, and deployed the Kerala Excise Mobile Intervention Unit (KEMU) at state borders. A Crime Branch excise wing has also been established to investigate drug seizure cases effectively.
Which substance is smuggled the most?
MDMA and methamphetamine.
Aren’t student outfits still prominent in college campuses? Why aren’t they addressing vices on campuses?
Campuses have become apolitical, affecting student outfits. While organisations exist, they struggle to uphold their ideologies.
Is this self-criticism, including the SFI?
All outfits should self-reflect. As a former SFI leader, I acknowledge we had similar tendencies. However, the campaign against campus politics and societal changes has contributed to this shift.
Can you elaborate on these societal changes?
The last quarter of a century has seen a significant rightward shift worldwide, impacting politics, life approaches, and social interactions. This has weakened social responsibility, social justice, and equality. Individualism and careerism have gained prominence, with life seen as something to be enjoyed. This narrow perspective has led to apolitical campuses. To solve this, we need to strengthen politics and encourage intellectual engagement and ideological vision on campuses.
How do we address the rising issue of drug-induced brutal crimes?
Drug addiction leads to a loss of self-consciousness and mental disorder, contributing to criminal behaviour. However, this isn’t the sole reason for committing crimes. The combination of violence and drugs is deadly. Cinema, web series, and social media glorify violence, desensitising individuals and potentially leading to brutal crimes.
This mentality has developed in some individuals, making them prone to violence and murder over trivial issues. Earlier, violence was condemned and organisations were held accountable. Now, crowds engage in violent acts without accountability. Those who criticise student politics have a moral responsibility to explain this shift. We must approach this comprehensively, considering social and mental aspects. These are symptoms of a larger crisis.
The CPM state conference has given the green signal to raise resources through various means including increasing user fees. What’s your take?
User fee isn’t an additional burden but a timely revision of nominal charges. This adjustment is necessary for progress. We charge small fees for various services, like registering a marriage. Misleading reports are being circulated, but how can it be unfair to charge just Rs 5 or Rs 10 for a certificate? Services can be accessed at minimal cost through K-SMART. You can get a marriage certificate through an online application, with the bride and the groom in different geographical locations.
Can you elaborate on digital literacy?
Kerala aims to achieve full digital literacy by November 1. All local bodies have transitioned to an online system through K-SMART, launched on January 1, 2024. Initially, K-SMART faced criticism but misconceptions have been cleared. This year, 27 lakh files were processed through K-SMART, with a 74% resolution rate. Digital literacy is crucial as all services are now online.
Most CPM leaders have a very hostile attitude towards the media? Is it because they don’t know how to handle the media?
As CPM workers, it’s our responsibility to expose the media. In Kerala, the media and the Opposition often join hands to attack the Left. We believe the media has become more propaganda-driven and is losing objectivity and independence. Opposition minus the media is weak and a zero…
Are you saying that, for the Left front, the media is the Opposition?
As I have already said, Opposition without the media is nothing. Media is leading the Opposition in Kerala.
Don’t you think it’s the media’s job to criticise the government and expose wrongdoings?
Absolutely, the media should criticise and expose wrongdoing, but it should be objective and independent. Unfortunately, the current media landscape in Kerala seems biased, as evident in how they handled Oommen Chandy’s testimony before the judicial commission versus their treatment of Pinarayi Vijayan. We need strong, independent media that can criticise without being propaganda-driven.
How do you assess the political atmosphere in Kerala?
The LDF has gained an upper hand after the Lok Sabha elections. Nationally, people have realised that Congress can’t counter BJP. The government is doing well and people are recognising its performance. In the Lok Sabha elections, people did not take into account the performance of the state government. Now they are paying more attention to it. We are fulfilling all the promises made in the election manifesto. The national highway, coastal highway, and the hill highway will be completed by the end of 2025.
Yet, in the Palakkad assembly byelection, the party finished third. What happened?
Actually, we didn’t lose badly in Palakkad. It was a gain, but not as much as we had expected. In 2016, we were in third place, and in 2021, we again finished third with fewer votes. This time, we increased our vote count, surpassing the 2021 election. Notably, we competed without the party symbol for the first time.
Everyone was expecting you to be included in the state secretariat. Why didn’t that happen?
It’s proof that everything newspapers say about our party isn’t true. The party assigns important responsibilities at different points, and I’ve had my share. I became a party member at 18 and was tasked with building the party among students. Later, I worked with DYFI as state and national secretary, was an MP for 10 years, and then a minister. The party assigned me important and crucial roles. That’s how the party works.
What was the reason for not selecting you to the state secretariat?
The party assigns roles, which may not align with media expectations. Predictions and assigned responsibilities differ.
What were the criteria for selection?
This isn’t like a government service. Seniority and performance aren’t the only factors. When I became the speaker and later a minister, other senior party members were also considered.
Why does this happen only to you? Many of your juniors have gone ahead of you?
I was sent to Parliament twice and then to the legislative assembly. While two terms are typical, I was given three. Decisions like these are made based on the party’s needs at that particular time. The media has made mistakes in judging it. It is the party’s interest. We work to highlight the party’s interest.
Don’t you think the state government has failed in getting its messages across to the people?
Yes, we acknowledge that we need to improve our communication strategy to ensure the message of the state government’s achievements reach the people. We’ve realised that relying solely on traditional media isn’t effective as they seem to be against us. Currently, we’re operating in a challenging environment where most media outlets are against us, making it essential to explore alternative communication methods. We’re making progress in this area.
TNIE team: Kiran Prakash, Sasidharan Nair M K, Rajesh Abraham, Anil S, Rajesh Ravi, Manoj Viswanathan, P Ramdas, Harikrishna B T P Sooraj (photos), Pranav V P (video)