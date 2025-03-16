INTERVIEW|Opposition without media support is a zero, says Minister M B Rajesh

Soft but firm, M B Rajesh is a rising star in CPM and Kerala politics. Minister for local self-governments, rural development and excise in the LDF government, Rajesh has had a remarkable journey in politics, starting from his schooldays as an SFI member.

A two-time Lok Sabha member and former speaker of the assembly, Rajesh is a member of the state committee of CPM. In a conversation with TNIE, he shares his thoughts on pressing issues affecting Kerala and politics.

Excerpts

Kerala is now engaged in a huge battle against garbage. What’s the status of the goal of garbage-free Nava Kerala?

Kerala has made significant progress in its battle against garbage. The government’s intensive drive against garbage, launched after the Brahmapuram fire, has shown remarkable results. The chief minister announced an aggressive campaign to make the state garbage-free and convert the Brahmapuram garbage dumping site into a garden. Although some people were sceptical, Brahmapuram has witnessed a substantial change, with 24 acres recovered through biomining and nearly 80% of the 8-lakh-tonne garbage heap removed.

A compressed biogas (CBG) plant is set to begin operations in April, converting 150 tonnes of organic waste into biogas. Another biogas plant, of 200-tonne capacity, will be ready by December in Palakkad. Plans have been approved for biogas plants in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. We also have plans for CBG plants in Kollam and Thrissur.

What’s the update on non-biodegradable waste management?

We’ve made substantial progress in collecting non-bio waste from households. Despite initial resistance, we’ve increased door-to-door collection to around 89% of households. We’re working towards 100% coverage.

The dumping of waste from Kerala in Tamil Nadu had become an issue...

Unfortunately, a few private agencies resorted to illegal dumping to make easy profits. We’ve taken action, blacklisted those agencies, and ensured that such incidents aren’t repeated.

Is Kerala’s waste management strategy focused on centralised treatment?

No, our strategy is decentralisation, emphasising on treatment of waste at its source. But we face unique challenges because of Kerala’s rapid urbanisation. While we remain committed to source-based waste treatment, we’re also commissioning CBG plants to supplement this approach.