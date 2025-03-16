K M Achuthan Namboothiri is new Guruvayur melsanthi

THRISSUR: K M Achuthan Namboothiri, of Muthur Kavrapra Marath Mana, Malappuram, has been selected as the new melsanthi of the Guruvayur Temple for a six-month term starting April 1, 2025. The selection was conducted through a traditional draw of lots held on Saturday after the uchapooja in the presence of temple Thanthri Brahmashri P C Dineshan Namboothiripad.

The draw was performed at the Namaskara Mandapam by the outgoing melsanthi Puthumana Sreejith Namboothiri who picked the name from the sacred Vellikudam (silver pot).

A total of 51 eligible candidates were invited for the selection process, out of which 44 were present. Among them, 38 candidates met the required qualifications and their names were placed in the Vellikudam for the final draw.

The new melsanthi will formally take charge on March 31, 2025, after receiving the symbolic Thakolkkoottam (set of keys) following the temple’s Bhajana ritual.

The selection event was attended by Guruvayur Devaswom chairman Dr. V K Vijayan, Devaswom Board members Brahmashri Mallisseri Parameswaran Namboothiripad, C Manoj, and K P Vishwanathan, along with administrator K P Vinayan and others.