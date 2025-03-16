Kerala model files complaint against cosmetic surgeon after facelift surgery

KANNUR: A young model has filed a complaint against a cosmetic surgeon alleging medical negligence following a facelift surgery. The Payyanur police have registered a case against Dr Varun Nambiar of Dr Nambiar’s Face Clinic in Payyanur in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint, the 37-year-old woman, a resident of Malappuram, suffered severe side effects after undergoing facelift procedures on November 27 and December 16, as per the doctor’s instructions. She reportedly discovered the clinic through social media, where it was advertised as a skin and hair treatment centre. The woman claims she paid Rs 50,000 for the procedure.

Following the surgery, she experienced complications and sought medical assistance. But she alleged that Dr Nambiar refused to provide further treatment. The complaint also stated that the side effects led to professional setbacks, impacting her modelling career.

The Payyanur police have initiated an investigation into the matter. “The Malappuram resident woman initially faced confusion over where to file the complaint, which delayed the process. However, we have now launched an inquiry into the allegations,” said an officer.