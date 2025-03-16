Kochi-Munnar travel made easy with corridor upgrade

KOCHI: Now travelling to Munnar and other eastern parts of Ernakulam district will be a comfortable experience and cost you less time. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has neared the completion of a long-pending project to upgrade the key 124-km-long Kochi-Munnar NH 85.

While the design speed has been enhanced to 80 kmph, what may provide succour to motorists will be the widening of the highway and the curve straightening carried out to bring down mishaps on the accident-prone corridor. “The stretch witnesses heavy traffic flow to destinations like Muvattupuzha. Previously, the highway had a width of 5.5 to seven metres on many stretches.

The same has now been widened to a minimum 10 metres wherever possible. We’ve completed the upgrading work in 100 km out of the total 124 km. Main focus has been given for curve improvements by shortening the curve angle by widening the portions, and is aimed at reducing mishaps. We aim to complete the project in another six months,” said a senior NHAI official.

The authorities have also cleared all encroachments in the entire 124-km corridor.

The works remaining are in the 12-km-long Neriyamangalam-Adimali section, which mainly passes through the forest area. “We’ve got the approval of the forest department, and started the tree-cutting activities on the stretch. Also the work of the only major bridge in the corridor at Neriyamangalam is progressing. The sub-structure on one side has been completed and the one on the forest side is pending ,” the official said.

The Rs 910-crore project, sanctioned in December 2022, mainly involves the widening of the two-lane NH corridor from Kochi (Kundannur) to Munnar. However, the widening couldn’t be carried out in the small heavily congested Thiruvankulam-Tripunithura section due to non-availability of land. The work also includes paved shoulders and retention walls along the stretch to prevent landslides.