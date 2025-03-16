Police to seek further legal opinion on P C George’s ‘love jihad’ remarks

KOTTAYAM: Days after the controversial statement of BJP leader and P C George on ‘love jihad’ in Meenachil taluk, confusion lingers among the police whether to register a case against the former Poonjar legislator.

Though the police sought a legal opinion on initiating case against George for inciting communal tensions, the advice was inconclusive prompting them to further seek opinion from top legal practitioners. Though the police are of the view that George’s remarks are not serious enough to register a case, they are planning extend the preliminary inquiry before moving further in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Youth League in Erattupetta municipality is set to approach the High Court directly, seeking legal action against George.

The outfit said a petition will be filed in the High Court on Monday, demanding both the registration of a fresh case against George and the revocation of his bail in an existing hate speech case.

The controversy arose from George’s assertion that nearly 400 girls from Meenachil taluk had fallen victim to ‘love jihad,’ with only 41 being ‘brought back.’

He made the statement during an anti-drug campaign organised by the KCBC Temperance Commission in Pala on March 10.

His remarks gained immediate attention, coming just days after he had spent four days in judicial custody in a separate hate speech case. That case, filed by the Muslim Youth League, alleged that his comments during a television debate on January 5 were inflammatory and could incite religious hatred.

The police have so far received two complaints related to George’s recent remarks-one in Thodupuzha and another in Pala. While a preliminary inquiry has been conducted, authorities are still awaiting a clear directive on whether to register a case.