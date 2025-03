KOLLAM/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rendering of revolutionary songs at a music event during the festival at the Kadakkal Devi temple in Kollam has kicked up a controversy, with criticism coming from various quarters.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has sought an explanation from the temple advisory committee on the music programme. The board also directed its vigilance wing to probe the events leading to the rendering of songs glorifying CPM and the alleged display of DYFI flags in the background screen.

TDB president P S Prasanth said a probe has been ordered and action will be taken based on the report. “The High Court had banned the display of symbols or flags of political, religious and caste organisations at temples. The TDB is responsible for ensuring it. The board takes a strict stand against such incidents,” TDB said in a statement.

The controversy stems from a music event by singer Aloshi Adam organised by the Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti (Madathara unit) and Kadakkal CPM Area Committee as part of the Thiruvathira festival at the temple on March 10. Aloshi sang revolutionary songs like ‘Pushpane Ariyamo’ and ‘Nuru Pookkale’, while CPM and DYFI flags and symbols were reportedly displayed on an LED screen on stage.

CPM trying to politicise temples to help BJP: UDF

J Unnikrishnan Nair, Assistant Devaswom Commissioner, Kollam, said the display of political flags or symbols inside temples is strictly prohibited by the courts, and the board had issued a circular in this regard to all places of worship under its control. “The superintendent of vigilance will investigate the matter. If it is found that this was done deliberately, strict action will be taken,” he said.

The incident has invited strong criticism from the Opposition, with the UDF accusing the ruling party of attempting to politicise temples to benefit the BJP. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan wondered whether the programme was aimed at creating tension, which would help BJP. “CPM is a shameless party. Why would they ask the devotees about Pushpan?” he asked.

Kollam MP N K Premachandran said the CPM is trying to create party villages in Kadakkal, like in Kannur. “Chanting party slogans and displaying party flags during festival programmes is a violation of common decency,” he said.