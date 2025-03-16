Six-year-old Ameen uses words to colour his imagination

PALAKKAD: In a world where sight is often equated with perception, a six-year-old boy from Palakkad is proving that true vision lies within. Ameen K N, a first-standard student of Govt LP School Sultanpet, may have only 5% eyesight, but his creativity sees beyond the ordinary.

Through stories, poems, and drawings, he paints a world that he cannot fully see, but vividly conjures up using his imagination. His journey, marked by resilience and an unyielding passion for storytelling, is now capturing hearts far beyond the walls of his classroom.

Ameen’s world is one where limitations dissolve into boundless possibilities. With his favourite pencil and an indomitable spirit, he leans close to his notebook, carefully etching his thoughts. To make his writing readable, he meticulously traces over the letters with a pen -- his own unique way of bridging the gap between vision and expression.

“His stories, poems, and drawings are not just simple scribbles; they are testaments to his imagination and resilience. Recognising this rare talent, our school is compiling his works into a book titled ‘Ente Kathakal’ (My Stories), a collection that promises to inspire many,” school headmaster Asharaf V T told TNIE.

The young wordsmith’s journey has even captured the attention of General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who, deeply moved by Ameen’s brilliance, shared his admiration on social media. “May Ameen grow to be a brilliant individual,” the minister wrote, showering blessings upon the little storyteller. Ameen’s class teacher, Sakkeera Banu recalls the moment she discovered his gift.

“Every weekend, we show the children a photograph and ask them to write or draw a story inspired by it when they come back on Monday. Ameen’s stories stood out. His imagination knows no limits. Once he narrates something, he remembers it perfectly. He speaks with ease in both Malayalam and English, as though words are his second nature,” she says.

It was Sakkeera who shared Ameen’s writings with T P Kaladharan, a resource person for the state education department, who in turn brought them to the minister’s notice.

Born into a loving family in Yakkara, Ameen’s strength is rooted in the unwavering support of his parents, Noufal and Shahida, and his brothers, Muhammad and Yaseen. While the world may call it a challenge, Ameen has turned his visual impairment into a canvas upon which he paints with words.