Armed with national tourist permit, more private bus operators enter long-distance sector

KOCHI: While the debate over the ‘Robin Bus episode’ rages on, more private operators have entered the long-distance sector to conduct intercity and interstate services using luxury buses with all India tourist permits (AITP). The development has presented passengers with more options for easy and comfortable travel, especially with the holiday season around the corner.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Deer Bus which started operating in the Kochi-Kozhikode sector via Kodungallor, Ponnani and Kuttipuram from March 5. Two air-conditioned Tata Marcopolo buses with push-back seats have been deployed to conduct the services. The buses leave Kochi at 5 am and 6 pm respectively while the return services from Kozhikode are at 5 am and 6 pm. “We are operating using AITP, fully adhering to rules. Booking can be done only online (www.deerbus.in) and the service will be non-stop,” Deer Bus managing director Prasad Kumar told TNIE.

He said the services have been stopped temporarily because of certain glitches on the website. “They will be back in a day or two. We plan to deploy more buses based on the response,” Prasad said.

AITP allows an operator to ply tourist vehicles throughout the country on paying a higher permit fee. “We’re providing a comfortable journey option. The buses have fixed glass AC, not sliding glasses,” he said.

While a stage-carriage operator is required to pay Rs 27,000 and a contract-carriage Rs 35,000 a quarter towards the permit fee, an AITP operator needs to dole out Rs 1.7 lakh a quarter towards permit fee.

Stage carriages, for instance the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), carry passengers either for the whole journey or in stages and the fares are fixed by the state government. Contract carriers however operate from one point to another without stopping to pick up or drop off passengers under a previously agreed rate.