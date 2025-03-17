Armed with national tourist permit, more private bus operators enter long-distance sector

KOCHI: While the debate over the ‘Robin Bus episode’ rages on, more private operators have entered the long-distance sector to conduct intercity and interstate services using luxury buses with all India tourist permits (AITP). The development has presented passengers with more options for easy and comfortable travel, especially with the holiday season around the corner.
The latest to join the bandwagon is Deer Bus which started operating in the Kochi-Kozhikode sector via Kodungallor, Ponnani and Kuttipuram from March 5. Two air-conditioned Tata Marcopolo buses with push-back seats have been deployed to conduct the services. The buses leave Kochi at 5 am and 6 pm respectively while the return services from Kozhikode are at 5 am and 6 pm. “We are operating using AITP, fully adhering to rules. Booking can be done only online (www.deerbus.in) and the service will be non-stop,” Deer Bus managing director Prasad Kumar told TNIE.
He said the services have been stopped temporarily because of certain glitches on the website. “They will be back in a day or two. We plan to deploy more buses based on the response,” Prasad said.
AITP allows an operator to ply tourist vehicles throughout the country on paying a higher permit fee. “We’re providing a comfortable journey option. The buses have fixed glass AC, not sliding glasses,” he said.
While a stage-carriage operator is required to pay Rs 27,000 and a contract-carriage Rs 35,000 a quarter towards the permit fee, an AITP operator needs to dole out Rs 1.7 lakh a quarter towards permit fee.
Stage carriages, for instance the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), carry passengers either for the whole journey or in stages and the fares are fixed by the state government. Contract carriers however operate from one point to another without stopping to pick up or drop off passengers under a previously agreed rate.
KSRTC lodges complaint
The KSRTC, which is facing stiff competition from private bus operators, has complained Deer Bus, claiming that the services are being held in violation of rules. The Ernakulam unit officer of KSRTC has filed the complaint with the regional transport officer, saying the operator is conducting the service as a state carrier, which is in violation of the AITP rules, sources said.
Earlier, the motor vehicle department (MVD) had slapped fines on ‘Robin Bus’ which conducts services in the Pathanamthitta-Coimbatore section using AITP. MVD officials’ contention was the operator was picking up and dropping passengers along the way and thus operating as a stage carrier.
Meanwhile, there is a demand from several quarters to allow more private operators to run comfortable services using AITP. “According to MoRTH (ministry of road transport and highways) data, Kerala requires 35,000 to 50,000 public transport buses in different categories (at 1.33 buses per 1,000 population),” said Ebenezer Chullikkad of the Greater Cochin Development Watch.
Currently, Kerala has only 12,000 buses (7,000 in the private sector and 5,000 with KSRTC), he pointed out. “With KSRTC failing to fill the gap, the authorities should allow international companies with good technology to operate services using AITP. This will help remove a lot of private vehicles, especially cars, from the roads. Now, the NH-66 widening is progressing fast. There’s scope for more bus operators,” Ebenezer said.