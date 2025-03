KOCHI: In a major step towards promoting sustainable transportation solutions, the first hydrogen-fuelled bus will soon be rolled out in the state, thanks to the collaborative initiative of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the world’s first fully solar powered airport.

A prototype of the bus, which uses green hydrogen—the ‘future fuel’—was displayed at the Global Hydrogen & Renewable Energy Summit held in Kochi on March 12 and 13. The state’s first green hydrogen plant and fuelling station is already under construction near the airport in Nedumbassery.

“CIAL plans to deploy the bus as soon as the plant is commissioned. Currently, 70% of the work is over. A few more pieces of equipment need to be installed. We expect the facility to be ready in a month or two,” a BPCL official told TNIE.

The bus, which uses hydrogen fuel cells developed by Pune-based firm KPIT Ltd, will be either deployed within the airport or used for providing short-distance airport connectivity. Authorities will soon initiate the registration process. The green hydrogen plant is being set up at an estimated Rs 25 crore.

Its initial output will be used to power vehicles within the airport, starting with the hydrogen bus. Under the agreement, BPCL will oversee the establishment of the integrated plant and fuelling stations, providing technology and managing the operation.

This collaborative effort will result in the world’s first green hydrogen plant and fuelling station located close to an airport setting. Green hydrogen, produced from water using renewable energy sources, is recognised as a future fuel and aligns with zero-carbon energy strategies.