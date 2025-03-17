CCSK raises concerns over CBSE's proposed two-board exam policy for class X students in Kerala

KOCHI: The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) has written to the Union minister of Education highlighting various concerns over the draft two-board exam policy for Class X students from the 2025-26 academic year. The letter comes against the backdrop of an extensive survey that CCSK conducted among member schools -- numbering around 1,500 and catering to over 28 lakh beneficiaries. CCSK has suggested a two-semester system as an alternative.
In the letter, Indira Rajan, secretary-general of the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS) says, “We acknowledge the recent CBSE circular dated 25/02/2025, which outlines the ministry’s decision to introduce a two board exam policy for Class X students from the academic year 2025-2026. The circular also notes that a draft policy has been developed following discussions in the ministry, chaired by the minister of education and that stakeholders have been invited to provide feedback by 09/03/2025 through the CBSE website.”
“In light of this, CCSK conducted an extensive survey across our member schools to assess the feasibility and practical implications of the proposed policy. Our findings indicate key concerns identified from the survey. The primary one is the adverse impact on students. The proposed schedule keeps students in a continuous ‘exam mode’ from January to May, contradicting the core objective of NEP 2020, which aims to reduce examination stress.”
“The requirement to apply for both exams in advance compels students to make uninformed decisions regarding their performance. They are not given the flexibility to opt for the second exam after receiving their first results, as envisioned in NEP 2020.”
Another negative is the High Court of Kerala order explicitly prohibiting the conduct of vacation classes after 10:30 am due to extreme summer temperatures in April- May.
Subjecting students to exams during this period contradicts this directive, she adds in the letter. The two examination mode also increase workload of teachers. “They are required to be engaged in board-related duties (invigilation, evaluation, and administrative responsibilities) from March to May, leaving them with no time for recuperation and preparation for the new academic session. Additionally, teachers will find it challenging to support students in their improvement exams as they will be preoccupied with CBSE evaluation work. Then, there is the operational disruption. The academic calendar in Kerala follows a March examination schedule, with schools reopening in June. The new policy disrupts this framework and forces schools to divert human and infrastructural resources toward CBSE exam duties instead of academic planning,” says the letter.
“The findings reveal that 89% of schools are concerned about the logistical feasibility of accommodating two exams within the academic framework without significantly hampering the quality of regular education,” says Indira. As an alternative, the CCSK has suggested implementing a semester system for board exams, as outlined in NEP 2020. “The academic year can be divided into two semesters. First Semester: June 1–September 30 (four months of instruction), 15 days study leave (October 1-15), board exam from October 16-3 and results in December. The second semester can be from November 1–February 28 (four months of instruction), 15 days of study leave (March 1-15), with the second board exam from March 16–31 and results in May 2,” the letter adds.