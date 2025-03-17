CCSK raises concerns over CBSE's proposed two-board exam policy for class X students in Kerala

KOCHI: The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) has written to the Union minister of Education highlighting various concerns over the draft two-board exam policy for Class X students from the 2025-26 academic year. The letter comes against the backdrop of an extensive survey that CCSK conducted among member schools -- numbering around 1,500 and catering to over 28 lakh beneficiaries. CCSK has suggested a two-semester system as an alternative.

In the letter, Indira Rajan, secretary-general of the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS) says, “We acknowledge the recent CBSE circular dated 25/02/2025, which outlines the ministry’s decision to introduce a two board exam policy for Class X students from the academic year 2025-2026. The circular also notes that a draft policy has been developed following discussions in the ministry, chaired by the minister of education and that stakeholders have been invited to provide feedback by 09/03/2025 through the CBSE website.”

“In light of this, CCSK conducted an extensive survey across our member schools to assess the feasibility and practical implications of the proposed policy. Our findings indicate key concerns identified from the survey. The primary one is the adverse impact on students. The proposed schedule keeps students in a continuous ‘exam mode’ from January to May, contradicting the core objective of NEP 2020, which aims to reduce examination stress.”

“The requirement to apply for both exams in advance compels students to make uninformed decisions regarding their performance. They are not given the flexibility to opt for the second exam after receiving their first results, as envisioned in NEP 2020.”