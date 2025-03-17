College student stabbed to death in Kollam, suspect found dead on railway track

KOLLAM: In a suspected crime of passion, a 22-year-old college student was brutally stabbed to death at his house at Uliyakovil in Kollam on Monday.

The victim, Febin George Gomez, a second-year student at Fathima Matha College, was attacked around 7 pm by an assailant who arrived in a car.

Febin’s father, Gomez, was also injured in the attack and has been hospitalised. Police have launched an investigation.

The suspected murderer was found dead on the railway track near Kadappakada an hour later. The body was identified to be that of Thejus Raj, a native of Neendankara in Chavara, who allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train. A Maruti car with bloodstains was found abandoned near the tracks, and police have confirmed that it was the car used by the Thejus.

According to preliminary reports, Thejus arrived at Febin’s house wearing a burqa around 7 pm. He parked his car nearby and entered the house, where only Febin and his father were there. Thejus first attacked Febin’s father before repeatedly stabbing Febin.