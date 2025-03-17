College student stabbed to death in Kollam, suspect found dead on railway track

KOLLAM: In a suspected crime of passion, a 22-year-old college student was brutally stabbed to death at his house at Uliyakovil in Kollam on Monday.
The victim, Febin George Gomez, a second-year student at Fathima Matha College, was attacked around 7 pm by an assailant who arrived in a car.
Febin’s father, Gomez, was also injured in the attack and has been hospitalised. Police have launched an investigation.
The suspected murderer was found dead on the railway track near Kadappakada an hour later. The body was identified to be that of Thejus Raj, a native of Neendankara in Chavara, who allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train. A Maruti car with bloodstains was found abandoned near the tracks, and police have confirmed that it was the car used by the Thejus.
According to preliminary reports, Thejus arrived at Febin’s house wearing a burqa around 7 pm. He parked his car nearby and entered the house, where only Febin and his father were there. Thejus first attacked Febin’s father before repeatedly stabbing Febin.
Despite sustaining multiple stabs, Febin managed to run outside but collapsed near a wall. He was later rushed to the hospital in an autorickshaw. Febin had multiple stab wounds on his chest and succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.
The police suspect that petrol was poured in the house. Preliminary reports indicate that Febin's sister and Tejas were former classmates. The city police commissioner, Kollam ACP and East police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.
City Police Commissioner Kiran Narayanan told media that the murder is a result of sudden provocation, though the exact motive is still under investigation. Officers are looking into whether the accused had any prior connection with Febin or his family.
“It is a very unfortunate incident. Children these days don't value life. The investigation is underway and how petrol was accessed for the crime will be probed,” said the city police commissioner.
The police have launched a detailed investigation into the case. Further forensic analysis of the suspect’s car and other evidence is underway. Febin is survived by his parents and elder sister, a bank employee, in Kozhikode.