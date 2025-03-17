Malabar marks 500th anniversary of Valiya Hassan’s martyrdom

KANNUR: Even before the Kunjali Marakkars and Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji rose to prominence as freedom fighters in Malabar, Valiya Hassan (also known as Baliya Hassan) played a pivotal role in resisting the Portuguese. A key leader of the Arakkal dynasty, he served as the trusted lieutenant and military commander of Arakkal Ali Raja, earning the title ‘Captain of the Arakkal Dynasty’. As 2025 marks the 500th anniversary of Valiya Hassan’s martyrdom, the movement to recognise his contributions is gaining momentum.

Hassan was captured and executed by the Portuguese at the St Angelo Fort in Kannur on January 7, 1525, just two weeks after Vasco da Gama’s death on December 24, 1524, during the rule of Henrique de Meneses, son of the notorious pirate Don Duarte de Meneses.

Despite his significance, historical records on Valiya Hassan are scarce. Former police officer Sathyan Edakkad mentions him in his book ‘Vasco da Gama and the Unknown Facts of History’. “The only existing references to Valiya Hassan are in Portuguese archives from the 1520s, where he is described as a persistent nuisance who waged guerrilla warfare against them. He and his warriors launched nighttime attacks on Portuguese ships using small boats,” Edakkad explains.

Hassan was lured into a meeting, betrayed, and arrested, he says.

“After being imprisoned at the Kannur Fort for over two weeks, he was executed in 1525. The records also indicate that Gama’s third visit to India included discussions on Hassan’s trial,” Edakkad points out.

The betrayal was orchestrated by the Kolathiri ruler who arranged the fateful meeting between Hassan and the Portuguese. Despite the Arakkal king offering a substantial ransom for his release, the Portuguese refused, prioritising their colonial ambitions over financial gain. Hassan’s execution weakened the Arakkal Ali Raja’s military power and also led to a breakdown in Arakkal-Kolathiri relations, resulting in further conflicts.