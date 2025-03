KOCHI: The state government’s aggressive drive to promote entrepreneurship through micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) is yielding desired results, with bank lending to the sector set to cross Rs 1 trillion (Rs 1 lakh crore) this fiscal.

Total loans outstanding to the MSME sector in Kerala stood at Rs 92,175.63 crore as on December 31, 2024, a robust growth of 38% from Rs 66,876 crore in December 31, 2022, as per the data released last week.

The growth is significant as it indicates that credit is more accessible to the sector now.

Lending to the MSME sector had shown an anaemic growth of just 1.22%, from Rs 60,880 crore to Rs 61,623 crore, in a year until December 2020 and 2021, respectively. “We expect the advances to MSMEs to cross Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of this financial year. Earlier, it was very difficult to get bank loans. We have now seen a big difference in the banks’ approach towards the sector in recent years,” said A Nizarudeen, state president, Kerala State Small Industries Association.

Rs 54.2 lakh crore MSME loans sanctioned nationally in 2023-24

MSMEs are considered the engines of employment generation and provide livelihood opportunities to a large section of the population.

The state government launched the ‘Year of Enterprises’ in 2022-23 to promote entrepreneurship, recognising the important role MSMEs play in socio-economic growth and in creating job opportunities.

“We can say this has yielded results. However, most new units have come up in the retail and services sectors. We need to ensure more units come up in manufacturing sector,” he said.