New freshwater algae species discovered in Western Ghats

KOCHI: The Western Ghats continue to reveal their immense and largely untapped biodiversity. In a recent discovery, researchers from Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, have identified a new species of freshwater algae in Rosemala, located in Kollam district. The species, belonging to the genus Sheathia, has been named Sheathia rosemalayensis after the place where it was found.

The discovery was made by Dr Jayalakshmi P S, assistant professor at Mar Athanasius College (Autonomous), Kothamangalam, and Fr Dr Jose John, former principal of Sacred Heart College (Autonomous), Thevara.

“This discovery is crucial because Sheathia species are extremely rare in India. Before this, only one other species was reported from the Himalayas,” Dr Jayalakshmi told TNIE. The research has been published in Phycologia, an international journal on algae by the International Phycological Society (USA).

This is not the first major discovery by Dr Jayalakshmi and Fr Dr Jose John. Previously, the duo identified three other new species of freshwater red algae: Kumanoa chaugulei, Kumanoa periyarensis, and Macrosporophycos sahyadricus. These were found in freshwater habitats in Kuttampuzha (Ernakulam district) and multiple locations in the Idukki district. Notably, Macrosporophycos was a newly discovered genus, a rare feat in algal taxonomy.