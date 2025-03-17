Noted Malayalam lyricist and scriptwriter Mankombu Gopalakrishnan passes away

KOCHI: Lyricist and scriptwriter Mankombu Gopalakrishnan passed away in Kochi. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past week following a heart attack and other age-related ailments. He was 78.

According to hospital sources, he was admitted to the hospital following a spine injury. "He was brought to hospital as he suffered from a spine injury. Later he developed pneumonia and was on ventilator support. On Monday at noon, he experienced a cardiac arrest. The death was confirmed at 4.55 in the evening," said the source.

Gopalakrishnan was born to Govindan Nair and Devakiyamma in Alappuzha district in 1947.

A veteran Malayalam lyricist and poet, Gopalakrishnan has written more than 700 songs for around 200 films from the 1970s.