Rising trend of clash over social media posts sparks concern

KOZHIKODE: The state is currently seeing a rise in clashes among students with back-to-back cases being reported. Stir over pictures and videos shared on Instagram and WhatsApp is now the beginning of many clashes between senior and junior students.

On March 10, senior students of Payyoli Cherandathur MHES College in Maniyur ragged a first-year student after he shared a selfie taken during a college function on the college WhatsApp group. After BCom first-year student Muhammad Jabir shared the picture, a three-member senior group approached him asking, “Why did you post a selfie in the group when we are here as seniors?”

SI Rafeeq of Payyoli police station arrested the accused seniors who are final year BBA students of the college. The arrested are Mohammed Ansif, 20, a native of Villiappally, Kuni Mohammed Rumais, 21, a native of Meppayil, and Jasin Soopi, 21, a native of Thurayur.

In another incident that occurred in February, a second-year BCom student was attacked for posting updates about the activities carried out by their class on Instagram. The injured is Shanid, a second-year BCom student of Hikamiyya Arts and Science College at Thiruvali in Malappuram. Irked by the post, the seniors confronted Shanid. Asking him who permitted him to post it, they demanded that he delete the post. During the argument, Shanid was hit in the face with a key and his front teeth were broken in the attack. Currently, the Edavanna police are investigating the case.