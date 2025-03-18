‘Herstory’ & civics: A look at some landmark movements led by women in Kerala

The air feels heavy, and the sun beats down without mercy. Yet these women remain steadfast day and night outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Their faces are lined with exhaustion. They lean against one another, holding hands for comfort.

Some clutch faded hospital bills and letters warning of overdue loans. A few break down into tears as they narrate their struggles back home.

But they refuse to quit. Since February 9, ASHA workers in Kerala have been protesting for improved wages and benefits. Their primary demands include raising their monthly honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000, and securing a retirement package of Rs 5 lakh.

The protest began after the government failed to pay over 26,000 ASHA workers across the state their pending dues.

“It’s upsetting that we still – in this 21st century – have to protest for fair wages after doing our jobs. On top of that, we face insults and contempt. This is not one would expect in a democracy, especially in a state led by a Left government,” says ASHA Workers’ Association general secretary M A Bindu.

“From the very first day of our protest, we have faced harsh comments, propaganda campaigns, accusations, and cyber-attacks. But we are determined to keep going.”