Kochi petrolhead’s ‘car deal’ with minister Ganesh Kumar

Many people wondered what was going on when a man gifted Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar a toy car at a recent public event in Kochi. It was a ‘secret deal’ only both of them could understand.

“This is an apt gift for me,” the minister told the man, Muhammad Aneesh of Vypeen, as he gratefully accepted the car.

Well, Ganesh and Muhammad are united by a passion for miniature vehicles. On learning the minister was in town, Muhammad was eager to present him a unique model from his collection.

“I had read about his passion for miniature cars long before. Recently, I came across a picture of Ganesh sir sitting in his office. I noticed a miniature toy car of the latest version of the Land Cruiser on top of the table,” says Muhammad, 41.

“I was sure that the minister wouldn’t have the vintage model – the Land Cruiser 18 series. Then I came to know about the event, just a stone’s throw away from my shop. I attended the same just to meet him and give him the present.”