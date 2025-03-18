Opposition walks out over paddy procurement delay; issues resolved, says Minister Anil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The issues related to paddy procurement have been resolved through multi-level consultations with the stakeholders, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil told the assembly on Monday. He was replying to a notice for adjournment motion moved by the Opposition.

Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob, who moved the adjournment motion, cited the case of “9,000 Padasekharam” at Thiruvarppu in Kottayam where there was a delay in procurement. Anil said the delay was due to a dispute between farmers and mill owners over the discount, which refers to the quantity of paddy farmers have to forego per tonne.

“Most of the farmers and farmers’ organisations agreed to give a 2% discount. But some were not ready to give any discount. The issue was resolved through various meetings,” the minister said. He said procurement is progressing, with around 1,500 tonnes procured on Sunday alone. The rise in out-turn ratio — from 64.5kg to 68kg — was a setback to mill owners, said Anil.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the government pressured farmers to accept the higher discount rate sought by mill owners. The area produces high quality paddy and discount was never implemented there in the past, he said. “This year it is 2% and in the coming years it could be four, five or 6%. Is it right for the government to succumb to mill owners’ pressure? The government convened a meeting only on the 14th day after the harvest. Rain and pressure by the government forced the farmers to accept the discount proposal,” Satheesan said.

He said harvested paddy has been lying around in several areas of Kuttanad for the past ten days, awaiting procurement.

The Opposition later walked out of the house after the speaker denied permission for the adjournment motion.