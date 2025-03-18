Self defence shot kills tiger that terrorised Vandiperiyar

IDUKKI: It did not go as planned. The forest department’s attempt to dart and capture the elusive tiger that had been terrorising residential areas in Vandiperiyar panchayat for the past three weeks concluded on an unexpected note on Monday after a shot fired in self-defence ended up mortally wounding the aged and weak animal.

The incident took place in the morning. An eight-member forest team led by R Anuraj, the assistant forest veterinary officer of Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), and assistant forest veterinary officer (Kottayam division) N Anumod, under the guidance of wildlife veterinarian Arun Zachariah and chief wildlife warden Pramod G Krishnan, went to the location in Arnakkal estate area where the tiger was last spotted using drones.

The team, armed with guns, tranquillisers and protection gears, had been planning to dart the tiger which, Anuraj said, had avoided the three cages, including squeeze cages at three different locations, that the forest department had set up after it was first sighted three weeks ago.

“Though we were monitoring the tiger using the drone in the area, direct visibility was low as the animal was lying in the bushes. We shot the first tranquilliser at the tiger and waited 15 minutes for the sedative to take effect. Then, another shot was fired at close range,” Anuraj said.

That was when it happened. “The tiger lunged at us and struck the helmet of PTR veterinary wing staff Manu M J, who was standing beside me,” Anuraj said.

The tiger was gearing up to attack again when the team fired the 12-bore pump action gun. The bullet connected, and the tiger retreated and collapsed.

“Normally, and in the case of healthy animals, the 12-bore gun will not lead to death. However, since the tiger was weak, the shot is expected to have led to its death,” he said.

Kottayam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) N Rajesh said the officials killed the tiger in self defence. The autopsy of the tiger will be held at the PTR under the leadership of expert surgeons to ascertain the cause of death.