Sidharthan’s mother moves Kerala High Court seeking to implead on PIL against ragging

KOCHI: Sheeba M R, mother of J S Sidharthan, a second-year undergraduate student at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University who was found dead in his hostel room at Pookode in Wayanad, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking to implead on a public interest litigation against ragging in educational institutions.

She submitted that her son was subjected to brutal ragging continuously from February 16, 2024, to February 18, and no steps or timely actions were taken by the authorities concerned. The students, who had witnessed the ragging, did not come out to report the incident.

“The reasons for the joy and pleasure gained by the students who were indulged in ragging cannot be justified under any circumstances, whatsoever. Being the mother of Sidharthan, who was subjected to brutal actions of his seniors and fellow students, I’m interested in the outcome of the writ petition filed by the Kerala State Legal Service Authority (KeLSA),” said Sheeba.

KeLSa filed the petition seeking to form a state-level and district-level monitoring committee to ensure the effective implementation of the existing anti-ragging laws.