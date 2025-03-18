Tracing the lore of Karakulam, a forgotten town in Thiruvananthapuram

When an average Malayali reads the name ‘Karakulam,’ the interpretation would be ‘Karayile Kulam’ or ‘a pond on land’. This may sound bizarre because can a place have a name that states the obvious? Is not all ponds on land? Then why is this place named so?

There are a lot of other places ending with ‘kulam’ or pond, like Kayamkulam, Akkulam, Ernakulam, and many more. According to Malayalam dictionaries, kulam does not only mean pond but also place or abode. Ernakulam, for instance, means the abode of Erayanar or Lord Shiva.

Now, does this place have a lot of ponds or does it have a guardian deity after whom the place is named? Karakulam is a town situated near the river Killi, and hence the logic still does not sit right to a layman.

The word ‘kara’ also has different meanings like the border of a cloth, banks of a river, land or boundaries of a district or a kingdom. So, the place could be something related to being situated on the boundaries of a place.