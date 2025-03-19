Driven by jealousy, 12-year-old girl throws baby into well in Kerala's Kannur

KANNUR: A 12-year-old girl allegedly killed a four-month-old baby by throwing her into a nearby well in Parakkal, Pappinissery. The deceased is Yasika. The girl confessed to the crime when the police questioned her.

The family, which lives in a rented house, came to know that the infant had gone missing around 11pm on Monday. After an extensive search, the infant was found in the well and was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Pappinissery, where she was declared dead.

The Valapattanam police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances under BNSS 194(1).

The infant’s father, a Tamil Nadu resident, is into scrap business and the mother is a housewife. The 12-year-old child had been residing with the family following the death of her father and the departure of her mother.