Driven by jealousy, 12-year-old girl throws baby into well in Kerala's Kannur

KANNUR: A 12-year-old girl allegedly killed a four-month-old baby by throwing her into a nearby well in Parakkal, Pappinissery. The deceased is Yasika. The girl confessed to the crime when the police questioned her.
The family, which lives in a rented house, came to know that the infant had gone missing around 11pm on Monday. After an extensive search, the infant was found in the well and was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Pappinissery, where she was declared dead.
The Valapattanam police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances under BNSS 194(1).
The infant’s father, a Tamil Nadu resident, is into scrap business and the mother is a housewife. The 12-year-old child had been residing with the family following the death of her father and the departure of her mother.
Valapattanam SHO Karthik B said there were suspicions regarding the death of the infant right from the start of the investigation.
“The 12-year-old threw the infant into the well and later informed the family about the missing child. She has been apprehended. There is contradiction in her statements. The parents of the deceased infant raised doubts regarding the girl,” said Karthik.
“The motive was determined to be jealousy, as the child harboured the belief that after the birth of the new baby, she would no longer receive the same love and affection from the infant’s parents, which ultimately drove her to commit the act. We have started a detailed investigation regarding the incident,” he said.
The police had questioned the residents. who hailed from other states and were residing in the quarters. They also carried out a thorough examination of the CCTV footage from nearby surveillance cameras to gather relevant evidence and gain further insights.