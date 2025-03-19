Fashion model, makeup artist arrested for smuggling 15 kg hybrid ganja at Kochi airport

KOCHI: In a major drug bust, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted two women, a fashion model and another makeup artist with 15 kg of hybrid ganja at Kochi airport late March 18 night.
The seized contraband valued at approximately Rs 15 crore in the international market was smuggled from Bangkok.
"An investigation is underway to identify the network involved. This is one of the largest seizures at the airport, indicating a rising demand for hybrid ganja in the region," a Customs officer said.
Since September last year, Customs has seized approximately 85 kg of hybrid ganja smuggled from Bangkok leading to 15 arrests.
Hybrid or hydro ganja refers to high-potency marijuana grown using hydroponic technology in a controlled environment with artificial lighting and air conditioning.
This method allows precise regulation of nutrients, pH levels, and lighting, resulting in faster growth, higher yields, and more potent cannabis.
Authorities are intensifying efforts to crack down on drug smuggling networks in the wake of frequent seizures of hybrid ganja at the airport.