Garggi Ananthan: 'I want to explore something dark, intense...'

How did it feel to win the Best Actress award for your debut film at a prestigious film festival then?

I was elated. But it happened during the lockdown. If not, I could have gone to New York. I also feel that I missed out on other opportunities because everything was at a standstill during that period.

Run Kalyani didn’t receive much attention at the time. However, both Vadakkan and Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal have now set off discussions. How do you feel about this?

It’s a little overwhelming. I am not someone who constantly checks social media, so taking it all in feels a bit much. But at the same time, I am really happy. When people say they liked my work, it brings me so much joy — especially when they point out specific moments or details they appreciated. That means a lot. Someone recently watched Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal, and posted about how rare it is for a character (played by Garggi) to linger in one’s mind even days after watching the film. Hearing something like that made me feel incredibly grateful.

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal has also sparked some debate due to its portrayal of an intimate relationship between cousins. What are your thoughts on this?

From the perspective of the character, it’s about two people who have never spoken to each other since birth — complete strangers. Their fathers were once close, about 20 years ago, but in all those years, these two families haven’t been in touch. They may not have even mentioned each other’s names at home. These two individuals grew up in different countries, shaped by different cultures, with no real connection between them.

On top of that, neither of them received the kind of emotional support they longed for from their families. If you look at my character, no one speaks to Adhira with love, except for Sethu. They come from a family like that — emotionally distant. So they end up finding comfort and support in each other.

There’s another aspect to this. There was a traditional concept of ‘murappennu’ — where a man marries his maternal uncle’s daughter. It was prevalent here, and I think many people still follow it. The connection through the mother’s side is seen as less direct, as the families are considered different, unlike those on the father’s side. This actually shows the belief that male lineage carries the family’s bloodline.

I do see value in online discussions. However, they shouldn’t be reduced to just issues of sexual or physical intimacy. There are multiple layers and perspectives worth exploring.