THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is experiencing a beer boom. Be it in cities or in rural areas, people seem to have developed a special liking for the beverage, resulting in a dramatic increase in beer consumption in the state. At the same time, the traditional drink of toddy is seemingly losing fizz, with its consumption witnessing a declining trend.

As per the latest data, Kerala’s per capita beer consumption has more than doubled in just a year. The ‘Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24’ from the National Statistics Office showed that beer consumption was high in the urban areas of the state, with monthly consumption increasing from 0.032 litres in 2022-23 and 0.066 litres in 2023-24. The corresponding data in the rural areas shows a rise from 0.029 litres to 0.059 litres.

The estimated number of households with beer consumption in the state’s rural areas rose from 92,800 in 2022-23 to 1,73,000 in 2023-24, the report showed. In urban areas, the figures increased from 1,11,900 to 2,16,100 during the period.

Among India’s rural areas, Sikkim topped the list in beer consumption in 2023-24, with a monthly per capita consumption of of 0.927 litres, followed by Goa (0.717 litres). While Kerala is ranked 17th in the segment, the lowest consumption was reported from Bihar and Himachal Pradesh (both 0.01 litres).

Toddy consumption shows a declining trend in state

At 1.475 litres per person, Sikkim topped the urban segment as well. The lowest consumption was reported from Chhattisgarh (0.07 litres). Kerala is ranked 15th in this category. The national average for rural and urban areas was 0.058 litres and 0.119 litres, respectively.

“Beer consumption is high in districts from Ernakulam to Kasaragod, especially the Malabar region, when compared to other districts,” said D Rajkumar Unni, a bar hotel owner. “Beer is preferred by people during hot climates, especially migrants from north Indian states,” he said.

Kerala’s per capita monthly consumption under the ‘foreign/refined liquor or wine’ category increased from 0.069 litres in 2022-23 to 0.086 litres in 2023-24 in rural areas. In urban areas, the consumption was 0.061 litres and 0.091 litres, respectively. The national average for rural and urban areas in 2023-24 was 0.042 litres and 0.067 litres, respectively.