Kerala's Mannar metal industry to get GI tag

ALAPPUZHA: The process of securing a Geographical Indication (GI) status for Mannar’s traditional brass metal industry is progressing. Union MSME Minister Jitin Ram Manjhi has given a formal confirmation about the GI tag, said MP Kodikunnil Suresh.

The Mavelikkara MP raised this issue under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, leading to significant progress. The GI Registry Office has scheduled a pre-hearing in May 2025, and consultations with local workers and organisations will take place before that. Additionally, the discussions on the industry will be held at a meeting with the Union MSME minister, Kodikunnil said.

According to Kodikunnil, Mannar is a key hub for brass metal products, including temple utensils, bells, traditional lamps and other products. “Mannar is the major manufacturing centre of such products in Kerala, housing over 600 production units. More than 5,000 workers rely on this industry. The region produces products worth approximately `250-`300 crore annually,” the MP said.

Mannar metal industry will gain international recognition and better market positioning through the GI tagging. The industry will be safeguarded against counterfeit products. MSMEs can access skill training, digital marketing incentives, and loans, promoting sectoral growth, through the initiative.