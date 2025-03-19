Kerala's Mannar metal industry to get GI tag

ALAPPUZHA: The process of securing a Geographical Indication (GI) status for Mannar’s traditional brass metal industry is progressing. Union MSME Minister Jitin Ram Manjhi has given a formal confirmation about the GI tag, said MP Kodikunnil Suresh.
The Mavelikkara MP raised this issue under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, leading to significant progress. The GI Registry Office has scheduled a pre-hearing in May 2025, and consultations with local workers and organisations will take place before that. Additionally, the discussions on the industry will be held at a meeting with the Union MSME minister, Kodikunnil said.
According to Kodikunnil, Mannar is a key hub for brass metal products, including temple utensils, bells, traditional lamps and other products. “Mannar is the major manufacturing centre of such products in Kerala, housing over 600 production units. More than 5,000 workers rely on this industry. The region produces products worth approximately `250-`300 crore annually,” the MP said.
Mannar metal industry will gain international recognition and better market positioning through the GI tagging. The industry will be safeguarded against counterfeit products. MSMEs can access skill training, digital marketing incentives, and loans, promoting sectoral growth, through the initiative.
The Union government has already taken steps to improve the living standards of the people connected with the industry. 50 brass workers have received Pehchan Identity Cards through the Handicrafts Development Office. Workshops, seminars, and feasibility studies for MSME cluster formation have been completed. Industrial development projects have been initiated through the District Industries Centre, Alappuzha.
The government also supported them under Vishwakarma Yojana. Skill training, digital incentives, collateral-free loans, and marketing support are being extended to handicraft workers. In Kerala, 22,034 artisans have registered, and 8,721 have already received training, MP said.
Kodikkunnil said that there is a need for further government support to protect Mannar’s heritage industry. He urged the government to implement collateral-free loans, marketing support, and export assistance programmes for small-scale producers.
Once the GI status is granted, the industry is expected to gain greater market recognition, ensuring better income stability and security for workers.