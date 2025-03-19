Senior journalist Mathew Samuel booked for inciting communal hatred in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: After the legal proceedings against BJP leader P C George, the Erattupetta police have registered a case against senior journalist and former Tehelka managing editor Mathew Samuel for allegedly spreading communal hatred against Muslims through his YouTube channel, ‘Mathew Samuel Official’.

The action was taken after police received a batch of petitions against Samuel for allegedly referring to Erattupetta as ‘Mini Taliban’ and accused the majority of people in the municipality of supporting of Islamic terror, through his YouTube channel speech.

Kottayam district police chief A Shahul Hameed said the case was initiated on a complaint filed by DYFI.

“We have taken a case and will serve notice to him to appear for interrogation. It is learnt that he is currently abroad. So we will be mailing the notice to him. If he does not cooperate, we will proceed to the next step, which may include issuing a look-out notice,” he said.

The case was filed under various sections, including those related to promoting religious enmity and inciting riots. Apart from DYFI, organisations such as Youth League, and PDP had also filed complaints.