Sreevalsan J Menon: 'Kerala has broken the elitist mould of Carnatic music'

Is there, as some say, a ‘divine touch’ to music?

A psychiatrist in London said recently that surgeons at times faced some epiphanic moments during surgeries. They really did not know if they were operating – they were not conscious. So, there is this phase in every field. People who consider doctors as gods can consider Tyagaraja Swami a god as well.

Have you felt an emotional or spiritual connection to any raga?

Some like Kalyani, Sankarabharanam, Thodi, etc., have the kind of expanse from which you feel like taking, again and again. That gives me more motivation (sings a note). In compositions like Thaaye Yashoda, I feel that I can keep adding something to it — there is much to explore.

Since the music tastes of the youth have changed a lot, do you think Carnatic music still has as many listeners as in the past?

Yes, of course. If you are looking at the number of people in the audience, Kerala leads in that aspect, compared with other states. Kerala is the most musically literate state in the country.

It is said that only two names from Kerala get the prime slots in Chennai – K J Yesudas and you. Why is it that musicians from Kerala are not sought-after?

See, we are reiterating that Chennai is the seat of music — that is unnecessary. Let me show you a different perspective — it is in Kerala that all the good musicians get paid well. During temple festivals in Kerala, musicians from different states come and sing. We patronise music that much. Chennai, meanwhile, is a learning hub. We do not do much research in music.

What are your views on youth festivals?

If you ask whether the participants continue their art, the answer is no. But the state does have a system in place, and that is commendable. Especially because we have many artforms, and they keep getting highlighted at these festivals. Whatever said, I get a positive vibe out of these youth festivals.

Does loudness mar soulful, melodious compositions?

If 1,000 people can listen to a ‘Sagara shayana’ with bass guitar and drums, I say we should respect their tastes. I may not listen to it but I cannot say that it is wrong.

But does not misplaced loudness reduce quality?

Take a concert by Thaikkudam Bridge or Sithara [Krishnakumar], where 2,000 people are attending. You cannot give them very sober, soft music, and expect them to get into a meditative mood. That is impossible. People come to such places to have a good time, so you will have to give them the adrenaline rush.

There are bands, like Agam that fuse western and Carnatic music. Does this help draw younger listeners to Carnatic music?

Absolutely! I really feel it is helpful. When I was in school, I remember that many people did not like Yesudas’s concert, but today, if compositions like ‘Vatapi Ganapatim’ or ‘Alai paayuthe’ have become popular, it is because of him (sings Vatapi).

Is there an elitism when it comes to classical music?

That argument does not apply to Kerala. I am sure that for the past 75 years at least, we have shattered all those norms or stereotypes. My guru, Yesudas, [Kalamandalam] Hyderali, and many other artists… all have broken the mould. But in other states, like Tamil Nadu, parties like the DMK were vehemently against classical music, and because of that, I think a section of society was kept away from the Carnatic scene. Here, both the political right and the left accept Carnatic music.