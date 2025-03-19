Two key clearances obtained for Messi’s Kerala visit, says Minister V Abdurahiman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two important clearances have been obtained for the arrival of the Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told the assembly on Tuesday. Replying to the discussion on demand for grants for 2025-26 fiscal, Abdurahiman said approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union Sports Ministry have been obtained.

“Further formalities are in progress and more updates will be provided once all necessary procedures are completed,” the minister said. It was in November last year that Abdurahiman announced that Messi and the Argentina team would visit Kerala to play two friendly matches in 2025.

Abdurahiman also told the assembly that an international football stadium is being planned at the Malappuram-Kozhikode border. “The Calicut University has agreed to provide 35 acres of land for the purpose and the construction will begin soon,” he said.