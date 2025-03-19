Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman breaks breakfast diplomacy with a bang on Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six days after the breakfast camaraderie between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took place at Kerala House, the serenity was broken on Tuesday when the latter unleashed a fierce attack on the CPM and Kerala in the Rajya Sabha.

The sudden outburst of anger and criticism against the alleged ‘nokkukooli’ and the industries being closed has surprised both the Congress and the Left. The Union minister’s attack on the CPM came at a time when the Congress in the state accused the CPM of forming a nexus with the BJP ahead of the next assembly election.

After the proactive role taken by Governor Rajendra Arlekar by bringing together the MPs from the state and his readiness to be present at the meeting between the CM and the Union finance minister, the CPM and the government have been in a positive mood about the outcomes. In Parliament, the CPM MPs from the state had taken extra care while raising questions to the finance minister.

On Wednesday in Rajya Sabha, while asking a question, CPM MP John Brittas expressed gratitude to the minister for going over to Kerala House to have breakfast with Pinarayi. “Nirmala Sitharaman does not like anyone obstructing her while she is replying or speaking in Parliament,” an MP told TNIE. “If she is obstructed or provoked, she will go after that MP and his or her party,” he said on condition of anonymity.