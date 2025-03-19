Vigilance nabs school PTA president, three others for attempting to extort headmaster in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau officials on Tuesday arrested four men from Venjaramoodu while they were extorting money from a headmaster of a government-aided school to withdraw the complaints they had filed with the government against him.

The arrested have been identified as Prasad, Biju Thankappan, Allesh and Rakesh Roshan. The accused were nabbed while they were receiving Rs two lakh from the headmaster of St Joseph HS, Piravom.

Biju is currently the PTA president of St Joseph HS, while Allesh is a PTA executive member. Prasad was a former PTA executive member, while Rakesh worked in a bike showroom as a manager.

The complainant in the case was set to retire from service on March 31.

Prasad had filed phoney complaints against him alleging irregularities in the school funds. Biju and Allesh called the headmaster to Prasad's house on the pretext of conducting a settlement talk.