Wayanad rehabilitation: Kerala government to provide Rs 26.56 crore compensation to Elston Estate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will provide Rs 26.56 crore to the owners of Elston Estate in Wayanad as compensation for the land acquired from them.

64.4075 hectares of land will be acquired from the estate for building a township to rehabilitate the landslide victims at Meppadi.

The Cabinet meeting on March 19 decided to sanction Rs 26,56,10,769 from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The land falls in the Kalpetta village in Vythiri taluk.

Rs 10 lakh educational assistance will be given to each of the seven children who lost both their parents and 14 children who lost one of their parents in the landslide.