Wayanad rehabilitation: Kerala government to provide Rs 26.56 crore compensation to Elston Estate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will provide Rs 26.56 crore to the owners of Elston Estate in Wayanad as compensation for the land acquired from them.
64.4075 hectares of land will be acquired from the estate for building a township to rehabilitate the landslide victims at Meppadi.
The Cabinet meeting on March 19 decided to sanction Rs 26,56,10,769 from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The land falls in the Kalpetta village in Vythiri taluk.
Rs 10 lakh educational assistance will be given to each of the seven children who lost both their parents and 14 children who lost one of their parents in the landslide.
The money from the CMDRF will be credited to the bank account of the District Collector. The monthly interest will be given to the guardians of the children.
The corpus can be withdrawn only when the beneficiary attains 18 years of age. The money is in addition to the assistance given by the Women and Child Development Department, earlier.
The Cabinet meeting sanctioned various posts in the project implementation unit for the township. Posts of accounts officer and civil engineer will be created.
The post of Finance and Accounts Officer will be renamed as Finance Officer. The special officer of the project will be given powers to recruit staff and the special officer of the Wayanad township project will be appointed as chief of the project implementation unit.