15 to be honoured at 32nd Devi Awards in Kochi

KOCHI: Kochi, the Queen of the Arabian Sea, is set to host the 32nd edition of the Devi Awards, instituted by The New Indian Express, celebrating the trailblazing achievements of 15 exceptional women. These inspiring individuals will be honoured by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in a grand event at Taj Vivanta, Marine Drive.

Since its inception in December 2014, the Devi Awards have, across 31 ceremonies, recognised over 300 women from diverse fields, women who made an indelible impact on society, overcoming challenges and breaking barriers.

The ‘Devis’ are selected through a rigorous, transparent evaluation process by the senior editorial team of TNIE and an independent jury, following a transparent methodology.

This is the second time Kochi is hosting the prestigious event, the first being nearly nine years ago in 2016. The 2025 Awards lineup underscores how women in Kerala are making significant strides in fields traditionally dominated by men. Many of these ‘Devis’ have gained global recognition, propelled by their creativity, intellect and perseverance. Their achievements serve as a testament to the evolving landscape of women’s empowerment in the state and beyond.

