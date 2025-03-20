Hydrogen-fuelled VTOL aircraft ecosystem to be launched in Kerala

KOCHI: Giving a major boost to sustainable aviation, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has entered into a quadripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BluJ Aerospace, Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), Government of Kerala, and Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to develop the first hydrogen-fuelled Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft ecosystem globally.

The MoU was executed by BPCL renewable energy head Ranjan Nair, ANERT CEO Narendra Nath Veluri, IFS, BluJ Aerospace CEO Maruthi Amardeep Sri Vatsavaya and CIAL airport director Manu G on March 12.

The pivotal agreement aligns with India’s goal of attaining net zero emissions by 2070 and represents a significant stride in aviation innovation.

The project aims to transform urban and regional air mobility by integrating green hydrogen-powered VTOL aircraft, enhancing speed, reducing noise, and improving efficiency, while substantially cutting down carbon emissions.

“Green hydrogen holds the potential to transform aviation and urban mobility. This partnership reflects our resolve to lead in clean energy solutions that are innovative and practical for a sustainable future,” said BPCL chairman and MD G Krishnakumar.

The BPCL will establish hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for VTOL aircraft developed by BluJ Aerospace via its forthcoming Hydrogen Refueling Stations (HRS) in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Furthermore, it will engage in R&D endeavours focused on designing and developing an Indigenous Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Hydrogen Fuel Cell, characterised by high power density to facilitate vertical lift-off, thereby, advancing India’s hydrogen technology capabilities.

BPCL’s upcoming HRS will be strategically positioned to facilitate research and pilot projects within Kerala’s Hydrogen Valley Programme, which is spearheaded by the ANERT.

These stations will be essential in promoting commercial hydrogen applications and encouraging the wider uptake of hydrogen-powered transportation solutions.

With this initiative, BPCL strengthens its position as a leader in green energy solutions, setting the groundwork for India’s progression towards hydrogen-based aviation and transportation.