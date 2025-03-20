Kerala Court convicts three in Mysuru healer Shaba Sherif's murder; a rare case in which victim's body was not recovered

MALAPPURAM: The Manjeri Additional District Court on Monday convicted three men for the murder of Mysuru-based traditional healer Shaba Sherif.

The case is one of the rare instances in Kerala where a murder conviction was secured without the recovery of the victim’s body.

The court pronounced the three accused persons guilty of culpable homicide.

The three are, first accused, Shaibin Ashraf (42) of Kaipenchery in Nilambur, second accused, Ponnakkaran Shihabudheen (36) of Sultan Bathery, and the sixth accused, Naduthodika Nishad (41) of Nilambur.

The court will pronounce their sentence on Saturday.

Shaba Sherif was killed in October 2020 after being held captive for over a year. The group dismembered his body and dumped the remains in the Chaliyar River near Edavanna.

Nine other accused in the case were acquitted. The police had initially named 15 individuals in the case. Among them, Fasil died in Goa, while one suspect remains at large. The prosecution also proved charges of conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

The prosecution was able to secure conviction despite being not able to recover the victim’s body. A video showing Shaba standing with his legs shackled in a room inside Shaibin’s house, released by Thangalakath Noushad (41) of Sultan Bathery, became a key piece of evidence. Noushad later turned approver. Additionally, a strand of Shaba’s hair recovered from Shaibin’s car was confirmed through DNA testing.