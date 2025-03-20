Kerala HC directs action against person insulting Thulasithara; says it is sacred for Hindus

In the video, it can be seen that Abdul Hakkim plucked hairs from his private part and put them in the “Thulasithara”. "It will infringe the sentiments of Hindu religions. It seems that no case has been registered against Abdul Hakkim. It seems that he is the owner of a Hotel on the premises of Guruvayoor Temple. Even now that the hotel is functioning, in which it seems that the person who committed the mischief is continuing as the owner and license holder," stated the order.

No action was taken against the person who committed the mischief stating that he is a mental patient.

However, the counsel for the petitioner also submitted that he has a driving license.

The court said that "the police should take appropriate action against Abdul Hakkim, in accordance with law. From the facts, it is not clear whether he is a mental patient. Even if he is a mental patient, how he is continuing as the licensee of a hotel which is situated within the premises of Guruvayoor Temple, is a question to be investigated by the Investigating Officer. If he is a mental patient, how he is allowed to drive the vehicle is also a matter to be investigated by the Investigating Officer," said the court.